  5. BODY Silicon Valley OG (Indica) Pre-Roll – ½ gram

by GrowHealthy

About this product

Silicon Valley O.G. (Body) Genetics: Valley Girl x Star Dawg This BODY pre-roll contains ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis flower. The flowers are made up of ~26% THC with trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. We cultivate and handle every flower bud with care to maximize trichome production and deliver the most powerful and flavorful medicine to our patients.

LupoHQ

Normally I wouldn't buy something like a Pre-Roll I am a more of a DIY type of person. However, I gave GrowHealthy's Pre-rolls a try and bought 4 SVOG. I was skeptical about how much product I actually got in a pre-roll from GH I opened one up and I was completely shocked. Not only were they packed with actual product but high quality at that. Absolutely No shake or sticks or anything like that. Just completely filled with Bud. These are made really well too. My entire session of smoking this I never had to re-light. Now as for SVOG (Silicon Valley OG) my god is this strain a heavy hitter. If you are looking to just have some of the best sleep ever this is definitely for you. No seriously, Shower, and do anything of importance before consuming this. You WILL be glued to your couch lol. The head high on this was trippy almost psychedelic, turned down my anxiety a large amount. Indica's aren't my favorite however, I must rate this 5 stars as the actual product was amazing. It smoked straight through, was smooth, and had a decent taste.

About this brand

At GrowHealthy, we are dedicated to helping our patients live healthier, happier lives. We produce premium-quality cannabis products designed to provide relief from a host of conditions and to promote general wellness. We currently deliver our products across Florida for FREE! Visit our site to see our most up to date product list and prices.