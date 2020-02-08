Sarah2379 on December 18th, 2019

I'm not much of an indica smoker because I find most strains to be too sedating for me. I picked up Wookie Girl with a promise from my budtender that it would relax me just so I'm comfortable without leaving me couch-locked. Boy, did he deliver! I'm relaxed, yet focused. The only downside to this strain is the smoke. My place reeks, even after using a Smoke Buddy.