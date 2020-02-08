Zekemadden
on February 8th, 2020
In my top #3.. here in Gainesville and I've been to a few
Wookie Girl (Body) Flower Genetics: GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) (GSC) x The White This BODY flower contains 3.5 gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis flower. The flower is made up of ~16% THC with trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids.
on January 13th, 2020
It's really good smell and taste are epic, kind of a earthy, kinda creamy og tasting bud in my opinion with of notes of citrus on the back end. Definitely and good night time, road trip, type of high.
on December 18th, 2019
I'm not much of an indica smoker because I find most strains to be too sedating for me. I picked up Wookie Girl with a promise from my budtender that it would relax me just so I'm comfortable without leaving me couch-locked. Boy, did he deliver! I'm relaxed, yet focused. The only downside to this strain is the smoke. My place reeks, even after using a Smoke Buddy.