BODY Wookie Girl (Indica) Flower – 3.5 grams

by GrowHealthy

4.86
GrowHealthy Cannabis Flower BODY Wookie Girl (Indica) Flower – 3.5 grams

$50.00MSRP

About this product

Wookie Girl (Body) Flower Genetics: GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) (GSC) x The White This BODY flower contains 3.5 gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis flower. The flower is made up of ~16% THC with trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids.

Zekemadden

In my top #3.. here in Gainesville and I've been to a few

Bmac37

It's really good smell and taste are epic, kind of a earthy, kinda creamy og tasting bud in my opinion with of notes of citrus on the back end. Definitely and good night time, road trip, type of high.

Sarah2379

I'm not much of an indica smoker because I find most strains to be too sedating for me. I picked up Wookie Girl with a promise from my budtender that it would relax me just so I'm comfortable without leaving me couch-locked. Boy, did he deliver! I'm relaxed, yet focused. The only downside to this strain is the smoke. My place reeks, even after using a Smoke Buddy.

About this brand

At GrowHealthy, we are dedicated to helping our patients live healthier, happier lives. We produce premium-quality cannabis products designed to provide relief from a host of conditions and to promote general wellness. We currently deliver our products across Florida for FREE! Visit our site to see our most up to date product list and prices.