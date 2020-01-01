Exxus Snap Cartridge Vaporizer
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
510 THREAD COMPATIBLE Battery is compatible with any 510 threaded tank DUAL-USE TANK Works for concentrates and ground materials QUARTZ BOWL Quartz bowl with ceramic dish heating element POWERFUL BATTERY 300 mAh battery with micro USB pass-through charging VARIABLE VOLTAGE 3 variable voltage settings plus “Extended Draw” mode
Be the first to review this product.