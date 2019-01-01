 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. CBD+ Afghan Rubi (High CBD) Cartridge – ½ gram

CBD+ Afghan Rubi (High CBD) Cartridge – ½ gram

by GrowHealthy

Afghan Rubi (CBD+) cartridge Genetics: Rubicon x Pure Afghan This CBD cartridge contains a 1/2 gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this cartridge are made up of ~39.32 mg of THC, ~379.90 mg of CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavanoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 100. The ratio of CBD to THC is 10:1. *See website for most up to date product info and pricing.

Afghani CBD

Afghani CBD is a high-CBD variant of the landrace indica Afghani grown by Canadian LP Tilray. Named after its geographic origin Afghani CBD has relaxing, therapeutic properties that have shown potential to help those suffering with insomnia, chronic pain, and stress disorders.

At GrowHealthy, we are dedicated to helping our patients live healthier, happier lives. We produce premium-quality cannabis products designed to provide relief from a host of conditions and to promote general wellness. We currently deliver our products across Florida for FREE! Visit our site to see our most up to date product list and prices.