MIND Lee Roy (Sativa) Distillate – 1 gram

by GrowHealthy

$75.00MSRP

About this product

Lee Roy (MIND) Syringe Genetics: OG Kush x San Francisco Valley OG This MIND distillate syringe contains a ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 1,000 mg of active ingredients in this cartridge are made up of ~809.2 mg THC, ~3.5 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 200. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:231. *See website for most up to date product info and pricing.

About this strain

Lee Roy

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Lee Roy by Rare Dankness Seeds is a connoisseur-grade indica-dominant strain with incredible trichome production. Created by blending Triangle Kush with Rare Dankness #2, Lee Roy offers a Kush-forward aroma intermixed with lemon and lime. The plants prefer cooler temperatures and the yield is healthy if not generous. Utilize Lee Roy to contend with ADD/ADHD, depression, gastrointestinal disorders, and nausea. Rare Dankness Seeds also noted that this resinous strain is well-suited for hash production.  

About this brand

GrowHealthy Logo
At GrowHealthy, we are dedicated to helping our patients live healthier, happier lives. We produce premium-quality cannabis products designed to provide relief from a host of conditions and to promote general wellness. We currently deliver our products across Florida for FREE! Visit our site to see our most up to date product list and prices.