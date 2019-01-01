About this product
Lee Roy (MIND) Syringe Genetics: OG Kush x San Francisco Valley OG This MIND distillate syringe contains a ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 1,000 mg of active ingredients in this cartridge are made up of ~809.2 mg THC, ~3.5 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 200. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:231. *See website for most up to date product info and pricing.
About this strain
Lee Roy
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Lee Roy by Rare Dankness Seeds is a connoisseur-grade indica-dominant strain with incredible trichome production. Created by blending Triangle Kush with Rare Dankness #2, Lee Roy offers a Kush-forward aroma intermixed with lemon and lime. The plants prefer cooler temperatures and the yield is healthy if not generous. Utilize Lee Roy to contend with ADD/ADHD, depression, gastrointestinal disorders, and nausea. Rare Dankness Seeds also noted that this resinous strain is well-suited for hash production.