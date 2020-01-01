1500mg CBD Tincture - Nighttime Blend
by Simply Crafted
99 Problems (Mind) Syringe Genetics: White 99 x Stardawg This MIND Syringe contains a ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 1,000 mg of active ingredients in this syringe are made up of ~737.40 mg THC, ~5.22 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 200. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:149. *See website for most up to date product info and pricing.
