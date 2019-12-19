 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. MIND Birds of Paradise (Sativa) Flower – 3.5 grams

MIND Birds of Paradise (Sativa) Flower – 3.5 grams

by GrowHealthy

Skip to Reviews
5.01
GrowHealthy Cannabis Flower MIND Birds of Paradise (Sativa) Flower – 3.5 grams

$50.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Birds of Paradise (MIND) Flower Genetics: Kali Snapple x Blue Heron This MIND flower consists of 3.5 grams of GrowHealthy’s premium cannabis flower. This mind flower contains ~21.5% THC and ~.07% CBD. We cultivate and handle every flower bud with care to maximize trichome production and deliver the most powerful and flavorful medicine to our patients

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

About this strain

Birds of Paradise

Birds of Paradise

Created by Dynasty Genetics, Birds of Paradise is a hybrid cross of Kali Snapple and Blue Heron with a unique terpene profile and well-rounded medicinal qualities. Taking from the tropical skunk flavors of Kali Snapple and the blueberry scent of Blue Heron, Birds of Paradise is a frosty treat that offers skunky, blueberry, and pineapple flavors and high-flying cerebral effects that descend into a full-body high.

About this brand

GrowHealthy Logo
At GrowHealthy, we are dedicated to helping our patients live healthier, happier lives. We produce premium-quality cannabis products designed to provide relief from a host of conditions and to promote general wellness. We currently deliver our products across Florida for FREE! Visit our site to see our most up to date product list and prices.