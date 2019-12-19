Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Birds of Paradise (MIND) Flower Genetics: Kali Snapple x Blue Heron This MIND flower consists of 3.5 grams of GrowHealthy’s premium cannabis flower. This mind flower contains ~21.5% THC and ~.07% CBD. We cultivate and handle every flower bud with care to maximize trichome production and deliver the most powerful and flavorful medicine to our patients
on December 19th, 2019
Created by Dynasty Genetics, Birds of Paradise is a hybrid cross of Kali Snapple and Blue Heron with a unique terpene profile and well-rounded medicinal qualities. Taking from the tropical skunk flavors of Kali Snapple and the blueberry scent of Blue Heron, Birds of Paradise is a frosty treat that offers skunky, blueberry, and pineapple flavors and high-flying cerebral effects that descend into a full-body high.