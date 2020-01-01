SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
Birds of Paradise (MIND) Disposable Vape Pen Genetics: Kali Snapple x Blue Heron This MIND vape pen contains ¼ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate, made up of ~202.38 mg THC, ~60 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, cannabis-derived terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 25. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:335. *See website for most up to date product info and pricing
Created by Dynasty Genetics, Birds of Paradise is a hybrid cross of Kali Snapple and Blue Heron with a unique terpene profile and well-rounded medicinal qualities. Taking from the tropical skunk flavors of Kali Snapple and the blueberry scent of Blue Heron, Birds of Paradise is a frosty treat that offers skunky, blueberry, and pineapple flavors and high-flying cerebral effects that descend into a full-body high.