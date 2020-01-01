 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. MIND Orange (Sativa) Tincture – 1 oz

MIND Orange (Sativa) Tincture – 1 oz

by GrowHealthy

$55.00MSRP

About this product

Orange (MIND) Tincture The MIND tincture is comprised of ½ gram (g) of cannabis distillate in a 30mL medium chain triglyceride (MCT) oil solution with other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The active ingredients in this tincture are ~504.84 mg of THC and 0 mg of CBD. The CBD to THC ratio is 0:505 *See website for most up to date product info and pricing

About this brand

At GrowHealthy, we are dedicated to helping our patients live healthier, happier lives. We produce premium-quality cannabis products designed to provide relief from a host of conditions and to promote general wellness. We currently deliver our products across Florida for FREE! Visit our site to see our most up to date product list and prices.