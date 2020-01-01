SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Brazilian Orange (MIND) Disposable Vape Pen Genetics: Brazilian Orange This MIND Disposable Pen contains a 1/4 gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 250 mg of active ingredients in this cartridge are made up of ~212.15 mg THC, ~0.775 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 100. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:274. *See website for most up to date product info and pricing.
Be the first to review this product.