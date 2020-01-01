Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.5 grams
$45.00
Quantum Kush (MIND) Cartridge Genetics: Sweet Irish Kush x Timewreck This MIND cartridge contains ½ gram of GrowHealthy’s premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this cartridge are made up of ~388.72 mg of THC and ~2.10 mg of CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 100. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:185. *See website for most up to date product info and pricing.
If you are looking for a strain with a heavy THC content, Quantum Kush may just be the bud for you. Homegrown Natural Wonders originally produced this mix of Sweet Irish Kush and Timewreck, a combination that passes on a complex aroma that is both earthy and sweet. While the effects are strong, Quantum Kush provides relaxing effects, and it's popularly chosen by patients fighting appetite loss, nausea, or depression.