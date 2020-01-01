 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. MIND Sour Tangie (Sativa) Distillate – 1 gram

MIND Sour Tangie (Sativa) Distillate – 1 gram

by GrowHealthy

Write a review
GrowHealthy Concentrates Ingestible MIND Sour Tangie (Sativa) Distillate – 1 gram

$75.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Sour Tangie (MIND) Cartridge Genetics: East Coast Sour Diesel x Tangie This MIND distillate syringe contains ½ gram of GrowHealthy’s premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this distillate are made up of ~760 mg of THC and ~4 mg of CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 200. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:185. *See website for most up to date product info and pricing.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sour Tangie

Sour Tangie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

DNA Genetics’ Sour Tangie is an 80% sativa cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie brings together the classic Sour Diesel aroma with Tangie’s creative, elevating buzz and strong citrus overtones. This sativa has two different phenotypes that express either Sour Diesel or Tangie bud structures and effects. Sour Tangie grows quickly in its vegetative cycle and finishes flowering in 9 to 10 weeks indoors.

About this brand

GrowHealthy Logo
At GrowHealthy, we are dedicated to helping our patients live healthier, happier lives. We produce premium-quality cannabis products designed to provide relief from a host of conditions and to promote general wellness. We currently deliver our products across Florida for FREE! Visit our site to see our most up to date product list and prices.