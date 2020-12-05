MIND Yellow Brick Road
MIND Yellow Brick Road (Sativa) Flower – 3.5 grams Genetics: Ghost Train Haze x Oz Kush Bx1 This MIND flower consists of 3.5 grams of GrowHealthy’s premium cannabis flower. This MIND flower contains ~15.5% THC and ~.06% CBD. We cultivate and handle every flower bud with care to maximize trichome production and deliver the most potent and flavorful medicine to our patients.
First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss, but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more. Ghost Train Haze is a suitable outdoor strain for warm climates and has a 65 to 80 day flowering time indoors.