PAM Vape Pen Battery

by GrowHealthy

$15.00MSRP

About this product

Palm-sized, 15 watt, variable voltage vape battery. Available in black. Features: • Built-in ceramic coil • Ergonomic Grip • 510-magnetic connection (2 connectors) • Variable wattage: 2-15w, low to high • Adjustable temp knob to tune to most comfortable heat setting for vape • Micro USB charging port • Vape while charging • Charging time: ~ 100mins 0% to full • Dimensions Length: 1 1/2” x Width: 3/4” x Height: 2 3/8

About this brand

At GrowHealthy, we are dedicated to helping our patients live healthier, happier lives. We produce premium-quality cannabis products designed to provide relief from a host of conditions and to promote general wellness. We currently deliver our products across Florida for FREE! Visit our site to see our most up to date product list and prices.