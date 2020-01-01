Black Dart Pod Battery by Evermore
by Evermore Cannabis Company
1 piece
$25.00
Palm-sized, 15 watt, variable voltage vape battery. Available in black. Features: • Built-in ceramic coil • Ergonomic Grip • 510-magnetic connection (2 connectors) • Variable wattage: 2-15w, low to high • Adjustable temp knob to tune to most comfortable heat setting for vape • Micro USB charging port • Vape while charging • Charging time: ~ 100mins 0% to full • Dimensions Length: 1 1/2” x Width: 3/4” x Height: 2 3/8
