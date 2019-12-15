 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
RELIEF Coconut Yuzu Crème (1:1)

by GrowHealthy

About this product

GrowHealthy Relief Crème This RELIEF creme contains Coconut Oil, BeesWax, Shea Butter, Cocoa Butter, Avocado Oil, Vitamin E, Rosemary Leaf Extract, Soy Lecithin, Yuzu and Lemon Oil, CO2 Extracted Cannabis Oil. All our topicals are free of heavy metals, contaminants, harmful solvents, preservatives, phthalates, parabens, cutting agents or additives. Apply approximately .5ml into hand and apply directly to affected area. A .5ml amount contains approximately 1mg CBD and 1mg THC. Repeat as frequently as needed for pain, swelling, and any other indications. Use as recommended by your doctor. For external use only. *See website for most up to date product info and pricing

Shalerune

This creme works so good. We buy the 104mg...check each box milligrams can vary batch to batch...we find the 104 is good for my great-grandfather's sore neck, my mother's sore shoulder and my husband bad knee and my back. Can feel the relief as soon as it goes on, mind you all these folks were heavy duty Bengay users and this works better and faster. I believe it's the balance between the cannabis and the Yuzu oil. Please note I more of an herbalist and not prone to hoping on any trend or placebo effects...this stuff works for us and if you have pain may be worth a try to see if it will also work on you.

Aprilceraso

This product is AMAZING!! It works! Also, Im very sensitive to fragrances. This creme has a pleasant, light, not scent. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!

About this brand

At GrowHealthy, we are dedicated to helping our patients live healthier, happier lives. We produce premium-quality cannabis products designed to provide relief from a host of conditions and to promote general wellness. We currently deliver our products across Florida for FREE! Visit our site to see our most up to date product list and prices.