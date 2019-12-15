Shalerune on December 15th, 2019

This creme works so good. We buy the 104mg...check each box milligrams can vary batch to batch...we find the 104 is good for my great-grandfather's sore neck, my mother's sore shoulder and my husband bad knee and my back. Can feel the relief as soon as it goes on, mind you all these folks were heavy duty Bengay users and this works better and faster. I believe it's the balance between the cannabis and the Yuzu oil. Please note I more of an herbalist and not prone to hoping on any trend or placebo effects...this stuff works for us and if you have pain may be worth a try to see if it will also work on you.