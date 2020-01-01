 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Black Lime Reserve

Black Lime Reserve

by Grown Rogue

Write a review
Grown Rogue Cannabis Flower Black Lime Reserve

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Black Lime

Black Lime
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

From Aficionado Seeds comes Black Lime Special Reserve, an indica strain that descends from Woodman Canyon Oil Can, Lime Afghani, Northern Lights, Purple Kush, and Chemdawg Special Reserve. Flavors of pine, lemon, and black pepper are ushered in alongside uplifting euphoria, leaving you feeling tingly and relaxed.

About this brand

Grown Rogue Logo
Grown Rogue is rooted in Southern Oregon where we began cultivating cannabis over a decade ago under the Oregon Medical Marijuana Program where helped empower patients to live better and healthier lives. Grown Rogue is committed to creating high quality products, and defining the effects of those products in a clear, consistent and easy to understand manner, so consumers can enhance life experiences.