About this product

Blue Magoo is that Sunday Movie Night strain. When all you want to do is feel good on the couch and get lost in a fantasy world for a few hours, Blue Magoo is your pal. The aroma of fruit and berry is complemented by an equally fruity taste making the whole experience pleasurable. The sativa side of Blue Magoo adds something not a lot of other cultivars do; it keeps your eyes open, allowing you to experience, and enjoy, the entire journey.