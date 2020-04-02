 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blue Magoo

by Grown Rogue

Grown Rogue Cannabis Flower Blue Magoo

About this product

Blue Magoo is that Sunday Movie Night strain. When all you want to do is feel good on the couch and get lost in a fantasy world for a few hours, Blue Magoo is your pal. The aroma of fruit and berry is complemented by an equally fruity taste making the whole experience pleasurable. The sativa side of Blue Magoo adds something not a lot of other cultivars do; it keeps your eyes open, allowing you to experience, and enjoy, the entire journey.

About this brand

Grown Rogue is rooted in Southern Oregon where we began cultivating cannabis over a decade ago under the Oregon Medical Marijuana Program where helped empower patients to live better and healthier lives. Grown Rogue is committed to creating high quality products, and defining the effects of those products in a clear, consistent and easy to understand manner, so consumers can enhance life experiences.