  5. Northern Lights #5
Indica

Northern Lights #5

by Grown Rogue

Grown Rogue Cannabis Flower Northern Lights #5

About this strain

Northern Lights #5

Northern Lights #5
Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Myrcene

Along with Haze and Skunk #1, Northern Lights is among the most influentials strains of all time.  The #5 strain was first entered into competition in 1989.  The strain quickly dominated the Cannabis Cup, winning in '89, '90, and '92.

About this brand

Grown Rogue is rooted in Southern Oregon where we began cultivating cannabis over a decade ago under the Oregon Medical Marijuana Program where helped empower patients to live better and healthier lives. Grown Rogue is committed to creating high quality products, and defining the effects of those products in a clear, consistent and easy to understand manner, so consumers can enhance life experiences.