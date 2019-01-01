About this product

Good soil mixes are typically well drained and aerated, meaning that the air inside the soil is similar to atmospheric air. This is essential for healthy root growth and healthy crops. Growstone Mix This! Soil Aerator is the ideal aeration component of soil mixes. Its highly porous aggregates act as ‘air pockets’ significantly enhancing aeration and drainage of any sphagnum peat, coco coir or composted soil based mix. As a result it creates the ideal environment for your plants’ root systems and leads to healthy, thriving plants. Ideal for growing a wide variety of plants including herbs, flowering and woody ornamentals, vegetables, tropicals, trees and shrubs, Growstones Mix This! Soil Aerator is a sustainable engineered alternative to perlite and other soil amendments used to improve texture and structure of soil or soilless mixes. Growstone’s GS-2 Mix This! Soil Aerator Gives You: Highly effective balance between air and water content at field capacity. Significantly higher aeration than perlite. At field capacity, Growstones aggregates have over 70% more aeration than horticultural perlite. Enhanced aeration and drainage of soil mixes. Consistent plant development and yields. Consistent physical integrity over time after multiple usages. High flexibility for different plant needs in a wide variety of climates. No weed seeds or disease spores. We guarantee it does not float to the top of mixes and wash away when irrigated. Ideal Match For High Water-Holding Soils Growstones are the perfect companion of high water holding soils bringing together in a mix the best of both worlds – water retention and aeration. The result is an easy to work with planting mix, which eliminates the dangers of over irrigation and excessive compaction. Recycled Product Growstones are manufactured using up to 98% waste materials, replacing strip-mined materials like pumice and perlite, reducing environmental degradation. At the same time, since the product largely consists of recycled glass bottles, a large amount of waste is given a new life, keeping it from the landfill. Notes For Beginner Gardeners Plants are mostly water and need ample oxygen for healthy growth. Roots supply water and oxygen to the plants. Since both water and air (oxygen) move in, through and out of soil, water retention, drainage, and aeration are important considerations of any potting mix. The use of Growstones significantly increases air spaces, improving oxygen diffusion to the roots. It also helps store and move water through the soil. Growstones keep soil loose, well drained and aerated If the soil is poorly drained or tightly packed, oxygen is cut off from the roots, reducing plant growth. Whenever a plant is watered, air is forced out. In a loose, porous planting mix, as water drains out, fresh air is drawn in and ready to be used by roots. Growstones enhance the porosity of the planting mix, helping plants get the balance of fresh air and water needed for vigorous growth.