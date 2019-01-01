About this product

Growstone LIFT is the ideal drainage layer for all your indoor and outdoor plants. Simply add LIFT to the bottom of your container and breathe fresh air into your roots. A high-performance drainage layer is especially important if your plants are grown in plastic containers or with saucers underneath which can trap excess moisture and create a soggy root zone. LIFT allows air to enter the inner core of your roots helping them dry evenly and allows excess water to drain away. These highly porous large stones are lightweight, clean, and provide superior water-holding capacity and aeration to roots. The best part is they are made in the USA from 100% recycled glass! Nothing is more important to plant growth than having an ample supply of oxygen to plant roots. Oxygen helps roots absorb nutrients faster and can considerably increase plant growth rate. Extensive Advantages: Increased drainage creates healthier roots. Helps soils dry evenly. Lifts roots out of standing water. Lowers weight of large containers. Large stones won’t fall out of the container’s drainage holes. Optimal use of LIFT – Growstone Drainage Layer: Place a layer of LIFT on the bottom of your growing container. Then, add Growstone GS-3 Coco Mix Growstone GS-4 Coco Mix, or your favorite soil on top. For best results, place Growstone Gnat Nix Fungus Gnat Control on top of your coco or soil mix.