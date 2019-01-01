 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Growstone® GS-1 Hydroponic

by Growstone

$31.95MSRP

About this product

Growstones aggregates are engineered to provide an effective ratio between aeration and moisture to any hydroponic system. While other substrates maximize either air or moisture, Growstones are designed to allow for both moisture absorption and drainage. Most important in any growing medium is the air in the medium after drainage. Plant roots require air (particularly oxygen) for respiration and growth. Growstone aggregates make for an ideal hydroponic substrate due to its small and large pores. When the substrate is irrigated, water is held in the micro pores but quickly drains through the macro pores, allowing fresh air to flow through the substrate, which brings oxygen to the roots and removes carbon dioxide from the root zone. Highly effective balance between air and water content at field capacity, meaning high air-filled porosity coexist with high water holding capacity Growstones hold 3 times more water and 12% more air than hydroton Easy control of root zone moisture content - high steer-ability. Easy drainage and re-wetting after being completely dehydrated Light weight

About this brand

We're Growing A Revolution! Growstones are breakthrough, high-performance growing mediums that are made from 100% recycled glass and 100% American made. They provide superior air and water retention for superior results.