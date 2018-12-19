 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Growth Industries Collectible Premium Cannabis Jar

Growth Industries Collectible Premium Cannabis Jar

by Growth Industries

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Growth Industries Cannabis Flower Growth Industries Collectible Premium Cannabis Jar

Find Us

About this product

We wanted to keep Rhode Island in mind when coming up with our new design concept, while still maintaining our Cali roots. Collectible cannabis jars with Rhode Island images of crashing waves, and lighthouse landscapes. Inside the dope design, premium buds for your pleasure.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

OliIRO

This.is.amazing! I love this jar and the packaging, will collect for sure!

About this strain

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is the familial genetic cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted extremely high THC content.

 

About this brand

Growth Industries Logo
Growth Industries was established Northern California, and licensed in 3 states. We pride ourselves in controlling all aspects of our cannabis from growth to finished product.