OliIRO
on December 19th, 2018
This.is.amazing! I love this jar and the packaging, will collect for sure!
We wanted to keep Rhode Island in mind when coming up with our new design concept, while still maintaining our Cali roots. Collectible cannabis jars with Rhode Island images of crashing waves, and lighthouse landscapes. Inside the dope design, premium buds for your pleasure.
Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is the familial genetic cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted extremely high THC content.