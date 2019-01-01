 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Growth Industries Lifestyle Collection Flowers

Growth Industries Lifestyle Collection Flowers

by Growth Industries

Write a review
Growth Industries Cannabis Flower Growth Industries Lifestyle Collection Flowers

Learn More

About this product

Specially designed, stylish, 3 flavors, reusable jars that carries only the ultra premium line of strains. These limited edition lifestyle boxes are the perfect balance of medicating or enjoying recreationally. Lemonade, Tangerine and Cookies.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Tangerine

Tangerine

Tangerine is a sativa-dominant hybrid, a 4th generation daughter of Ch9 Aroma. The fruity tangerine aroma is accompanied with notes of mango and pineapple. Indoor or outdoor grows can expect flowers between 7 and 8 weeks.

About this brand

Growth Industries Logo
Growth Industries was established Northern California, and licensed in 3 states. We pride ourselves in controlling all aspects of our cannabis from growth to finished product.