Specially designed, stylish, 3 flavors, reusable jars that carries only the ultra premium line of strains. These limited edition lifestyle boxes are the perfect balance of medicating or enjoying recreationally. Lemonade, Tangerine and Cookies.
Tangerine
Growth Industries
Growth Industries was established Northern California, and licensed in 3 states. We pride ourselves in controlling all aspects of our cannabis from growth to finished product.