 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Growth Industries Pre Roll pack

Growth Industries Pre Roll pack

by Growth Industries

Write a review
Growth Industries Cannabis Pre-rolls Growth Industries Pre Roll pack
Growth Industries Cannabis Pre-rolls Growth Industries Pre Roll pack

Find Us

About this product

Boxed, and tin-can Version 3.5 gram 7 pre rolls. Handpicked Variations of cannabis flavors available.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is the familial genetic cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted extremely high THC content.

 

About this brand

Growth Industries Logo
Growth Industries was established Northern California, and licensed in 3 states. We pride ourselves in controlling all aspects of our cannabis from growth to finished product.