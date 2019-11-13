Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Blueberry Headband by GTI
on November 13th, 2019
GTI/Rythm is one of the greatest G/P's, especially when it comes to flower. The terps+cannabinoids are ALWAYS there. What a full medicine. Every cultivar of this flower I get seems to get tastier. I vape my flower in a Mighty and the cut I have right now is dripping in flavor. Nice strain for pain, murders a headache. Winding down end of day or getting lit for a show, I love this flower.
Several renditions of the Blueberry Headband hybrid are known to exist, which is unsurprising considering the popularity of its parent strains, but the original Blueberry Headband from NorCal’s Emerald Triangle Seeds is the most documented version. Rather than a simple cross of Headband and Blueberry, the ETS version combines ‘76 Blueberry, Emerald OG Kush, Cali Sour D, and Pre-98 Bubba Kush into a 50/50 indica-sativa hybrid that smells of diesel, berries and pepper. Growers can expect medium-tall, bushy plants with huge yields of highly resinous colas. Blueberry Headband produces a hybrid-type high, with a nice cerebral rush and relaxing body effect.