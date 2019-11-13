 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Blueberry Headband

Blueberry Headband

by GTI

Skip to Reviews
4.01
GTI Cannabis Flower Blueberry Headband

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Blueberry Headband by GTI

1 customer review

4.01

write a review

kouchlok

GTI/Rythm is one of the greatest G/P's, especially when it comes to flower. The terps+cannabinoids are ALWAYS there. What a full medicine. Every cultivar of this flower I get seems to get tastier. I vape my flower in a Mighty and the cut I have right now is dripping in flavor. Nice strain for pain, murders a headache. Winding down end of day or getting lit for a show, I love this flower.

About this strain

Blueberry Headband

Blueberry Headband

Several renditions of the Blueberry Headband hybrid are known to exist, which is unsurprising considering the popularity of its parent strains, but the original Blueberry Headband from NorCal’s Emerald Triangle Seeds is the most documented version. Rather than a simple cross of Headband and Blueberry, the ETS version combines ‘76 Blueberry, Emerald OG Kush, Cali Sour D, and Pre-98 Bubba Kush into a 50/50 indica-sativa hybrid that smells of diesel, berries and pepper. Growers can expect medium-tall, bushy plants with huge yields of highly resinous colas.  Blueberry Headband produces a hybrid-type high, with a nice cerebral rush and relaxing body effect.  

About this brand

GTI Logo
Green Thumb Industries, LLC (GTI) is an Illinois-based partnership of accomplished professionals, business people, world-class entrepreneurs and philanthropists driven by the dual commitment to the patients and communities it serves. Each founding member of GTI calls Illinois home and is dedicated to serving Illinois communities where its efforts will have the greatest positive impact.