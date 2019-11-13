kouchlok on November 13th, 2019

GTI/Rythm is one of the greatest G/P's, especially when it comes to flower. The terps+cannabinoids are ALWAYS there. What a full medicine. Every cultivar of this flower I get seems to get tastier. I vape my flower in a Mighty and the cut I have right now is dripping in flavor. Nice strain for pain, murders a headache. Winding down end of day or getting lit for a show, I love this flower.