 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. LSD Era POD

LSD Era POD

by GTI

Write a review
GTI Concentrates Cartridges LSD Era POD

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

LSD Era POD by GTI

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

LSD

LSD
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Pinene
  3. Myrcene

The LSD strain was bred by Barneys Farm, with a lineage from Mazar-I-Sharif and Skunk #1. It is a disease-resistant plant that does well in most growing conditions. The buds form in curved triangles, yielding approximately 600 grams per square meter. Flowering time is approximately 8-9 weeks. This strain is popular for its vivid euphoric experience and powerful body buzz.

About this brand

GTI Logo
Green Thumb Industries, LLC (GTI) is an Illinois-based partnership of accomplished professionals, business people, world-class entrepreneurs and philanthropists driven by the dual commitment to the patients and communities it serves. Each founding member of GTI calls Illinois home and is dedicated to serving Illinois communities where its efforts will have the greatest positive impact.