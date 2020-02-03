 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
PAX Orange Herijuana

by GTI

Concentrates Cartridges PAX Orange Herijuana

About this product

PAX Orange Herijuana by GTI

2 customer reviews

LowTal

Used to be a heavy smoker. Stopped for a while and when I came back it always sent my anxiety soaring. This stuff is doing wonders for my back pain and is completely relaxing without any paranoia. Was skeptical when I got it and now I just want more!

with_a_K

Please don’t ever pull this strain in Pax pod form from Illinois!!! It’s been a steady regular to have on me to control severe chronic symptoms; I’ve recommended this to any medical benefit seeker. Taste is oranges and citrus, perfect if nausea is taking me down. Indica effects of body pain relief and helps with my severe GI issues. Thank you GTi/ Rythm for this strain and delivery method.

About this brand

Green Thumb Industries, LLC (GTI) is an Illinois-based partnership of accomplished professionals, business people, world-class entrepreneurs and philanthropists driven by the dual commitment to the patients and communities it serves. Each founding member of GTI calls Illinois home and is dedicated to serving Illinois communities where its efforts will have the greatest positive impact.