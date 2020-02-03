Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
PAX Orange Herijuana by GTI
on February 3rd, 2020
Used to be a heavy smoker. Stopped for a while and when I came back it always sent my anxiety soaring. This stuff is doing wonders for my back pain and is completely relaxing without any paranoia. Was skeptical when I got it and now I just want more!
on January 7th, 2020
Please don’t ever pull this strain in Pax pod form from Illinois!!! It’s been a steady regular to have on me to control severe chronic symptoms; I’ve recommended this to any medical benefit seeker. Taste is oranges and citrus, perfect if nausea is taking me down. Indica effects of body pain relief and helps with my severe GI issues. Thank you GTi/ Rythm for this strain and delivery method.