JonLikesWeed on November 17th, 2019

I bought this in a disposable vape from Rythm. It doesn't say but I'd say this a sativa dominant. It provides a short and light to medium full body high. Very relaxed and peaceful high; perfect for reading a good book or watching TV. I'd also say it's a great beginner's strain! I wouldn't buy it again but that doesn't mean someone else wouldn't love this one. I only bought it because it was supporting breast cancer month.