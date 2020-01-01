 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Dutch Treat

by Gud Gardens

About this strain

Dutch Treat

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Ocimene

Over the years, Dutch Treat has become an essential strain of the Amsterdam coffee shops. The dense, sticky buds have an intense smell of sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees. The cerebral high comes on quick and leaves consumers feeling uplifted and euphoric while reducing stress and relaxing the mind.

About this brand

Gud Gardens Logo
Güd Gardens is a female owned and operated recreational cannabis farm nestled on the scenic Rogue River is Southern Oregon. With an emphasis on utility and grace, our property has transformed into a versatile and sustainable homestead alongside our indoor, greenhouse, and half-acre, full-sun cannabis farm. We are inspired daily by the natural beauty of our surroundings and the majesty of the cannabis plant. Our hope is to share our joy and gratitude with the world through our carefully cultivated flowers.