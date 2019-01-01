 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Güd Day Pre-Roll 4 Pack

by Gud Gardens

About this product

We have pulled 4 of our favorite daytime strains & combined them into 1 pack for your enjoyment! The pack includes one .5g pre-roll of each strain: Blue Dream, Burmese Kush, Jack Herer & Lemon Kush

About this strain

Blue Dream

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

Güd Gardens is a female owned and operated recreational cannabis farm nestled on the scenic Rogue River is Southern Oregon. With an emphasis on utility and grace, our property has transformed into a versatile and sustainable homestead alongside our indoor, greenhouse, and half-acre, full-sun cannabis farm. We are inspired daily by the natural beauty of our surroundings and the majesty of the cannabis plant. Our hope is to share our joy and gratitude with the world through our carefully cultivated flowers.