Indica

Platinum Purple Pre-Roll 1g

by Gud Gardens

Gud Gardens Cannabis Pre-rolls Platinum Purple Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

About this strain

Platinum Purple Kush

Platinum Purple Kush

Platinum Purple Kush is a great nighttime cannabis strain. If you suffer from insomnia or would like to wind down after a busy workday, this strain may be a good one to try. Unlike some other indicas, Platinum Purple Kush provides deep muscle relaxation while also allowing you to focus. Though this strain produces an almost sativa-like euphoria, you may still find yourself stuck on the couch. In true Purple Kush fashion, Platinum Purple Kush features a strong musky grape aroma.

About this brand

Güd Gardens is a female owned and operated recreational cannabis farm nestled on the scenic Rogue River is Southern Oregon. With an emphasis on utility and grace, our property has transformed into a versatile and sustainable homestead alongside our indoor, greenhouse, and half-acre, full-sun cannabis farm. We are inspired daily by the natural beauty of our surroundings and the majesty of the cannabis plant. Our hope is to share our joy and gratitude with the world through our carefully cultivated flowers.