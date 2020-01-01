 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Sour Tsunami Pre-Roll 0.75g
Hybrid

Sour Tsunami Pre-Roll 0.75g

by Gud Gardens

Write a review
Gud Gardens Cannabis Pre-rolls Sour Tsunami Pre-Roll 0.75g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sour Tsunami

Sour Tsunami
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Pinene

Sour Tsunami is a strain that became famous for being one of the first to be specifically bred for high CBD rather than THC content. The result is a strain that’s effective at treating pain and inflammation without producing a significant “high” that is linked to high THC. Lawrence Ringo of the Southern Humboldt Seed Collective bred this strain over four years of hard work by crossing Sour Diesel plants with NYC Diesel. This sativa-dominant hybrid flowers within 9 weeks, producing dense, dark green buds with dark green and purple-tinged leaves. The buds have a familiar musky diesel smell with sweet undertones.

About this brand

Gud Gardens Logo
Güd Gardens is a female owned and operated recreational cannabis farm nestled on the scenic Rogue River is Southern Oregon. With an emphasis on utility and grace, our property has transformed into a versatile and sustainable homestead alongside our indoor, greenhouse, and half-acre, full-sun cannabis farm. We are inspired daily by the natural beauty of our surroundings and the majesty of the cannabis plant. Our hope is to share our joy and gratitude with the world through our carefully cultivated flowers.