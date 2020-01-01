 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Koolato Top Shelf
Koolato Top Shelf

by Guest Flower

Guest Flower Cannabis Flower Koolato Top Shelf

About this product

About this strain

Koolato

Koolato

Bred by The Vault Seed Bank, Koolato is a cross between Face on Fire, GSC, and Gelato #33. Buds come in a rich dark purple color that contrasts beautifully with the stark white trichomes and orange pistils. Buds are bulbous and dense and emanate a smooth citrus aroma. Koolato’s effects are usually relaxed with a clean sense of euphoria, making it great for good company after a long day of work or activity.

About this brand

