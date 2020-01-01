Sour OG is a 50/50 hybrid strain that is a real favorite among those who love a balanced buzz. As a cross of two of the most popular and widely available strains in the world (Sour Diesel and OG Kush), Sour OG has been available in clone and seed form for quite some time. Most samples express dense, round, OG Kush-type buds laden with large, sticky trichomes. The odor and taste are usually an equal mix of both parents, with sour lemon, pine, fuel, and a distinct “kushy” undertone, although some versions have a more fruity profile. Often described as a “one-hit-quit” strain, Sour OG starts with an energetic head high that gradually gives way to a relaxing body stone.