About this product

Our proprietary, patent-pending technology enables us to isolate high levels of THCa to create one of the purest extracts in the world - THCa Powder. Due to its high level of refinement, most of the terpenes are separated out to yield a product that has a mild aroma but powerful effect. When smoked, THCa decarboxylates into delta9-THC and creates a powerful "high". But as a raw powder it can be ingested orally to experience its medicinal benefits without the psychoactive effects. Potency: 90+% THCa. Recommended use: Ingest orally (swallow with water), mix with raw cannabis, or dab