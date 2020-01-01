Bubblegum Diesel Kief 1g
by Nature's Heritage
1 gram
$30.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Our proprietary, patent-pending technology enables us to isolate high levels of THCa to create one of the purest extracts in the world - THCa Powder. Due to its high level of refinement, most of the terpenes are separated out to yield a product that has a mild aroma but powerful effect. When smoked, THCa decarboxylates into delta9-THC and creates a powerful "high". But as a raw powder it can be ingested orally to experience its medicinal benefits without the psychoactive effects. Potency: 90+% THCa. Recommended use: Ingest orally (swallow with water), mix with raw cannabis, or dab
Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward.