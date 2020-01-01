 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Do-Si-Dos THCa Powder 0.5g

by Guild Extracts

About this product

Our proprietary, patent-pending technology enables us to isolate high levels of THCa to create one of the purest extracts in the world - THCa Powder. Due to its high level of refinement, most of the terpenes are separated out to yield a product that has a mild aroma but powerful effect. When smoked, THCa decarboxylates into delta9-THC and creates a powerful "high". But as a raw powder it can be ingested orally to experience its medicinal benefits without the psychoactive effects. Potency: 90+% THCa. Recommended use: Ingest orally (swallow with water), mix with raw cannabis, or dab

About this strain

Do-Si-Dos

Do-Si-Dos
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward. 

About this brand

Guild Extracts is a collective of extraction artists dedicated to producing the finest quality medical-grade cannabis products for both patients and connoisseurs. Our award-winning extracts are masterfully crafted using proprietary, patent-pending techniques and include 100% Pure THCa Crystalline, High Terpene Extracts, and High Potency Oil cartridges. We currently provide extractions to Los Angeles, SF Bay, Orange County, Sacramento, and Central Valley.