  5. Golden Lemons Cartridge 0.5g
Hybrid

Golden Lemons Cartridge 0.5g

by Guild Extracts

Guild Extracts Concentrates Cartridges Golden Lemons Cartridge 0.5g

About this strain

Golden Lemon

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Golden Lemon by DNA Genetics is citrusy strain with a potent punch. This 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid is a cross between Kosher Kush and Lemon Skunk, and emits a distinctly pungent herbal, citrus aroma that speaks to its parentage. The effects immediately hit the consumer between the eyes, leaving bright, sizzling euphoria in the mind. Golden Lemon melts over the body and shows its sedating side with heavy consumption.

About this brand

Guild Extracts is a collective of extraction artists dedicated to producing the finest quality medical-grade cannabis products for both patients and connoisseurs. Our award-winning extracts are masterfully crafted using proprietary, patent-pending techniques and include 100% Pure THCa Crystalline, High Terpene Extracts, and High Potency Oil cartridges. We currently provide extractions to Los Angeles, SF Bay, Orange County, Sacramento, and Central Valley.