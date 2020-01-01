 Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Guild Animal Cookies Batter 1g
Hybrid

Guild Animal Cookies Batter 1g

by Guild Extracts

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Animal Cookies

Animal Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Animal Cookies is the child of legendary strains GSC and Fire OG. This clone-only strain flowers in 9-10 weeks and grows dense, frosty green buds tipped with purple. True to its name, Animal Cookies has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might be overkill for mild symptoms, but its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia is unprecedented.

 

About this brand

Guild Extracts Logo
Guild Extracts is a collective of extraction artists dedicated to producing the finest quality medical-grade cannabis products for both patients and connoisseurs. Our award-winning extracts are masterfully crafted using proprietary, patent-pending techniques and include 100% Pure THCa Crystalline, High Terpene Extracts, and High Potency Oil cartridges. We currently provide extractions to Los Angeles, SF Bay, Orange County, Sacramento, and Central Valley.