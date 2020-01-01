 Loading…

Guild Extracts is a collective of extraction artists dedicated to producing the finest quality medical-grade cannabis products for both patients and connoisseurs. Our award-winning extracts are masterfully crafted using proprietary, patent-pending techniques and include 100% Pure THCa Crystalline, High Terpene Extracts, and High Potency Oil cartridges. We currently provide extractions to Los Angeles, SF Bay, Orange County, Sacramento, and Central Valley.

Runtz

Runtz

Runtz
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Linalool

A hyped Cookies Family strain, Runtz is a cross of Zkittlez and Gelato that is rare and sought-after. Celebrated for its incredibly fruity profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy, the strain has resin-drenched buds that range in color from rich purple to lime green. Runtz is also noted for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming alongside a euphoric and elevating high that lasts for hours.

 

 

