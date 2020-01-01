 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Blue Raspberry Gummies- 100mg (4 Pack)

Blue Raspberry Gummies- 100mg (4 Pack)

by Guilty Pleasures by Millie LLC

Write a review
Guilty Pleasures by Millie LLC Edibles Candy Blue Raspberry Gummies- 100mg (4 Pack)

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Guilty Pleasures uses all organic materials in their edibles, creating absolutely everything from scratch. They create their gummies with natural gelatin and sugar and extract their infused cannabis from their exclusive growing partner using RHO and RSO extractions. Through trial and error, Millie’s girls have perfected the recipes for their edibles, and with an excellent potency and dosage each time, patients know they’re in for a treat every time they take a bite. Guilty Pleasures lab tests all of their edible cannabis products, collaborating with Iron Laboratories to measure each product’s potency. Guilty Pleasures by Millie prides themselves on using the highest quality ingredients in each of their edibles, offering a consistently potent, delicious and unique edible encounter with every bite.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Guilty Pleasures by Millie LLC Logo