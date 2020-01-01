About this product

Guilty Pleasures uses all organic materials in their edibles, creating absolutely everything from scratch. They create their gummies with natural gelatin and sugar and extract their infused cannabis from their exclusive growing partner using RHO and RSO extractions. Through trial and error, Millie’s girls have perfected the recipes for their edibles, and with an excellent potency and dosage each time, patients know they’re in for a treat every time they take a bite. Guilty Pleasures lab tests all of their edible cannabis products, collaborating with Iron Laboratories to measure each product’s potency. Guilty Pleasures by Millie prides themselves on using the highest quality ingredients in each of their edibles, offering a consistently potent, delicious and unique edible encounter with every bite.