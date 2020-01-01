Wildberry Travelers Disposable Pen 0.3g
by verano
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
Purple Pantera is an indica-dominant hybrid bred by Snowhigh Seeds. The mix of Pink Panther and Grape Krush genetics produces dark purple hues and a piney OG Kush aroma that is highlighted by sweet grape notes with subtle berry undertones. This strain's fast-acting effects spark bursts of euphoria and deep relaxation that is best saved for the end of the day.