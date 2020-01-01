 Loading…
Hybrid

Purple Pantera Cartridge 1g

by Haku

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Purple Pantera

Purple Pantera

Purple Pantera is an indica-dominant hybrid bred by Snowhigh Seeds. The mix of Pink Panther and Grape Krush genetics produces dark purple hues and a piney OG Kush aroma that is highlighted by sweet grape notes with subtle berry undertones. This strain's fast-acting effects spark bursts of euphoria and deep relaxation that is best saved for the end of the day.

