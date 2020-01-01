 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Haku

About this strain

A cross of Lazy Bee Garden’s favorite sativa hybrids, Tesla Tower is a robust strain with cerebral effects. This in-house cross offers the creative attributes of White Fire OG with the uplifting, energetic high of Snowcap, creating an upbeat buzz that is both stimulating and motivating. This strain is a helpful companion while getting chores done or going on an adventure. Tesla Tower was also runner up Best Sativa at the 2017 Dope Cup. 

About this brand

