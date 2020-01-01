A cross of Lazy Bee Garden’s favorite sativa hybrids, Tesla Tower is a robust strain with cerebral effects. This in-house cross offers the creative attributes of White Fire OG with the uplifting, energetic high of Snowcap, creating an upbeat buzz that is both stimulating and motivating. This strain is a helpful companion while getting chores done or going on an adventure. Tesla Tower was also runner up Best Sativa at the 2017 Dope Cup.