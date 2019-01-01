About this product

Hakuna Hemp Roast blends phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil with great tasting Central American Caturra Coffee grown in the Coban region of Guatemala. Our blending process begins with natural, Colorado-grown hemp oil manufactured by chemical-free CO2 extraction. We then “Nano-cize” the oil using a patented technology clinically proven to increase nutrient absorption. The benefit of this bio-available delivery is that a cup of our coffee with 5 mg of CBD is equivalent to consuming much larger amounts of standard CBD oil. All of Hakuna’s products are built around the circle of life with sustainability in mind. A portion of the proceeds from the purchase of this coffee is donated to GoBe, an organization dedicated to ending homelessness for thousands of veterans and families. Stop worrying, brew a cup of Hakuna Hemp Roast and join in our problem-free philosophy.