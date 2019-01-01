 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Hakuna CBD Pre-Roll Blend (Relax)

Hakuna CBD Pre-Roll Blend (Relax)

by Hakuna Supply CBD

Write a review
Hakuna Supply CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Hakuna CBD Pre-Roll Blend (Relax)
Hakuna Supply CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Hakuna CBD Pre-Roll Blend (Relax)
Hakuna Supply CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Hakuna CBD Pre-Roll Blend (Relax)
Hakuna Supply CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Hakuna CBD Pre-Roll Blend (Relax)

$9.95MSRP

About this product

Hakuna Hemp Stix offers natural relief with our refreshing blend of Hakuna Hobarts Haze and select certified organic herbs. Each 1g pre-roll will come in our reusable glass doob tube with cork top. Each pre-roll contains 27mg of Ingredients: Hobarts Haze, Damiana, Lobelia, Catmint, Marshmallow Root.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Hakuna Supply CBD Logo
Hakuna Supply is an award-winning lifestyle brand focused on creating high quality products using sustainable materials. Responsibility, integrity and transparency propel our problem free philosophy with the goal of providing a memorable experience with every purchase. Hakuna Supply offers an eclectic collection of premium cannabis storage solutions, accessories, CBD consumables and beverages. The experiential Hakuna Hemp Cafe & Lounge can be found at large scale festivals and events throughout the country. Hakuna Supply happily provides both B2C and B2B business models for those looking to purchase customized items and bundles.