About this product
Hakuna Hemp Stix offers natural relief with our refreshing blend of Hakuna Hobarts Haze and select certified organic herbs. Each 1g pre-roll will come in our reusable glass doob tube with cork top. Each pre-roll contains 27mg of Ingredients: Hobarts Haze, Damiana, Lobelia, Catmint, Marshmallow Root.
About this brand
Hakuna Supply CBD
Hakuna Supply is an award-winning lifestyle brand focused on creating high quality products using sustainable materials. Responsibility, integrity and transparency propel our problem free philosophy with the goal of providing a memorable experience with every purchase. Hakuna Supply offers an eclectic collection of premium cannabis storage solutions, accessories, CBD consumables and beverages. The experiential Hakuna Hemp Cafe & Lounge can be found at large scale festivals and events throughout the country. Hakuna Supply happily provides both B2C and B2B business models for those looking to purchase customized items and bundles.