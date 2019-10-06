 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Hakuna Hobart's Haze CBD Flower

by Hakuna Supply CBD

$29.95MSRP

Enjoy the smooth and fragant flavor of our artisanal boutique Hobart’s Haze CBD flower. Bred exclusively for your enjoyment, Hobart’s Haze is a cannabinoid-rich gourmet strain hemp farmed exclusively in Oregon under the State Hemp Program. Every batch is hand cut, naturally cured and trimmed with care. Each gram of Hobart’s Haze contains 150mg of CBD. Our sativa dominant hemp is Non-GMO, thoroughly lab-tested and non-psychoactive. All Hakuna products are built around the circle of life with sustainability in mind. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the world wildlife fund.

1 customer review

Justtwan

I tried Hokuna Hobart Haze which is supposed to be a premium flower but upon opening the jars cork first impression was wow this smells great but as soon as I grabbed the flower the wow turned into disappointment as I realized the flower was dried out worse than any other brand I've tried even those in the little foil bags. As I vape it in my pax I noticed that it wasn't producing much vape at all and lost flavor after 4 pulls. The season ended sooner than with any cbd flower I've ever tried. The item is packaged in a jar with a cork that just doesn't preserve the flowers freshness at all but cost more than other brands so I can't recommend it at all.

About this brand

Hakuna Supply is an award-winning lifestyle brand focused on creating high quality products using sustainable materials. Responsibility, integrity and transparency propel our problem free philosophy with the goal of providing a memorable experience with every purchase. Hakuna Supply offers an eclectic collection of premium cannabis storage solutions, accessories, CBD consumables and beverages. The experiential Hakuna Hemp Cafe & Lounge can be found at large scale festivals and events throughout the country. Hakuna Supply happily provides both B2C and B2B business models for those looking to purchase customized items and bundles.