Justtwan on October 6th, 2019

I tried Hokuna Hobart Haze which is supposed to be a premium flower but upon opening the jars cork first impression was wow this smells great but as soon as I grabbed the flower the wow turned into disappointment as I realized the flower was dried out worse than any other brand I've tried even those in the little foil bags. As I vape it in my pax I noticed that it wasn't producing much vape at all and lost flavor after 4 pulls. The season ended sooner than with any cbd flower I've ever tried. The item is packaged in a jar with a cork that just doesn't preserve the flowers freshness at all but cost more than other brands so I can't recommend it at all.