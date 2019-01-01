 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Hakuna Signature Hemp Roast

Hakuna Signature Hemp Roast

by Hakuna Supply CBD

Write a review
Hakuna Supply CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Hakuna Signature Hemp Roast

$39.95MSRP

About this product

Hakuna Hemp Roast blends phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil with great tasting Central American Caturra Coffee grown in the Coban region of Guatemala. Our blending process begins with natural, Colorado-grown hemp oil manufactured by chemical-free CO2 extraction. We then “Nano-cize” the oil using a patented technology clinically proven to increase nutrient absorption. The benefit of this bio-available delivery is that a cup of our coffee with 5 mg of CBD is equivalent to consuming much larger amounts of standard CBD oil. All of Hakuna’s products are built around the circle of life with sustainability in mind. A portion of the proceeds from the purchase of this coffee is donated to GoBe, an organization dedicated to ending homelessness for thousands of veterans and families. Stop worrying, brew a cup of Hakuna Hemp Roast and join in our problem-free philosophy.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Hakuna Supply CBD Logo
Hakuna Supply is an award-winning lifestyle brand focused on creating high quality products using sustainable materials. Responsibility, integrity and transparency propel our problem free philosophy with the goal of providing a memorable experience with every purchase. Hakuna Supply offers an eclectic collection of premium cannabis storage solutions, accessories, CBD consumables and beverages. The experiential Hakuna Hemp Cafe & Lounge can be found at large scale festivals and events throughout the country. Hakuna Supply happily provides both B2C and B2B business models for those looking to purchase customized items and bundles.