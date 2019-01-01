About this product
Not sure where to start? Try our convenient CBD Starter Kit 1 - 250 mg Mint Tincture 30ml Full Spectrum 1 - 5 pack CBD Vegan square gummies 50mg total 1 - Hemp Roll "BAOX" strain 19% CBD 0.2% THC rolled in RAW King sized organic hemp paper (It's legal now) Comes prepackaged in one sealed pouch Available online or at RTP Vape 1920 NC-54 Suite 50B, Durham, NC 27713
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Halcyon Leaf CBD
We are North Carolina licensed industrial Hemp farmers. Our goal is to be a positive disrupter in this budding industry and to offer premium, safe and quality CBD/Hemp products to consumers at a reasonable price. Exceptional customer service is our main priority. If you have any issues with your order please let us know and we will issue a 100% refund ...minus shipping. We offer a variety of products with more on the way. For those interested in a wholesale relationship please feel free to reach out to discuss the options we currently have available. All of our products are third-party testest and we can provide state-issued COA for our flower upon request. Thanks for looking and have a blessed year.