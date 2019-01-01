 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Halcyon Leaf CBD Zero THC Tincture

by Halcyon Leaf CBD

Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Tinctures. Ranging from 250mg - 1000mg Natural, Orange and Mint flavors. Our proprietary hemp extraction process ensures the preservation of nearly all beneficial hemp derived nutrients and terpenes. This process ensures that our products contain the synergistic compounds necessary to produce the “entourage effect” which contributes directly to the effectiveness of our Full Spectrum Hemp Oil. Many of the compounds in Hemp Extract Oil interact closely with the natural chemicals already in our body. Hemp Extract brings those chemicals which at times can be out of balance back to a balance and even state.

We are North Carolina licensed industrial Hemp farmers. Our goal is to be a positive disrupter in this budding industry and to offer premium, safe and quality CBD/Hemp products to consumers at a reasonable price. Exceptional customer service is our main priority. If you have any issues with your order please let us know and we will issue a 100% refund ...minus shipping. We offer a variety of products with more on the way. For those interested in a wholesale relationship please feel free to reach out to discuss the options we currently have available. All of our products are third-party testest and we can provide state-issued COA for our flower upon request. Thanks for looking and have a blessed year.