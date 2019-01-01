About this product
Not sure where to start? Try our convenient Pet CBD Starter Kit Great price point to experiment with 2 popular Pet CBD products 1 - 250 mg Natural Flavor Pet Tincture 30ml Full Spectrum 1 - 25 count CBD Pet Chews 50mg Total Comes prepackaged in one sealed pouch Available online or RTP Vape 1920 NC-54 Suite 50B, Durham, NC 27713
We are North Carolina licensed industrial Hemp farmers. Our goal is to be a positive disrupter in this budding industry and to offer premium, safe and quality CBD/Hemp products to consumers at a reasonable price. Exceptional customer service is our main priority. If you have any issues with your order please let us know and we will issue a 100% refund ...minus shipping. We offer a variety of products with more on the way. For those interested in a wholesale relationship please feel free to reach out to discuss the options we currently have available. All of our products are third-party testest and we can provide state-issued COA for our flower upon request. Thanks for looking and have a blessed year.